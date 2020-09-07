Man charged after hitting 187 mph along North Carolina highway

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina said a man was facing numerous charges after speeding at nearly 190 mph along Interstate 95 over the weekend.

A State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver Sunday after he sped through a work zone on the interstate, TV station WRAL reported. The car reached a maximum of 187 mph in an area with a posted limit of 65.

Troopers say the man eventually crashed into bushes in the Four Oaks area while attempting to avoid stop sticks. No one was injured.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was charged with speeding in a work zone, failing to stop and fleeing to elude arrest. He was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond, according to the TV station.