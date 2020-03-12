Man charged after allegedly calling in bomb threats at Rockingham County high schools, barricading in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man now faces charges after allegedly barricading inside a Rockingham County home after pointing a firearm at deputies.

Joseph Linwood Irving

Deputies took the man, identified as Joseph Linwood Irving, 37, into custody at 183 Deodara Lane in Ruffin.

On Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Irving was charged with three counts of misdemeanor cyberstalking, felony assault with a deadly weapon on government official, two counts of felony communicating threats of mass violence, two felony counts of false report of mass violence on education property, four counts of misdemeanor threatening phone calls, three felony counts of false bomb report to a public building and one felony false bomb report.

He received a $1,005,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office says Irving pointed a firearm at deputies as they approached the home to service several arrest warrants, including on a charge of cyberstalking.

Neighbors were evacuated from the area while authorities negotiated with Irving.

The sheriff's office says the home is the origin of a string of bomb threats to Reidsville, Rockingham County and McMichael high schools and the Rockingham County Governmental Center.

As of about 1 p.m., RCS reported that all schools were cleared.

