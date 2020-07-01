Man brings toys for birthday kids isolated by virus

Vivian Filipic, 4, holds the hand of her father, Filip Filipic, as she receives a gift-wrapped toy motorcycle from Craig Fierro on Friday, June 19, 2020, a day before her 5th birthday, in Truckee, Calif. Fierro, who owns a motorcycle shop in the city, has brought dozens of toys to local kids during the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months to brighten their birthdays during shelter-at-home and social-distancing directives. (AP Photo/Peter Orsi)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Among the many casualties of social-distancing directives is the child’s birthday party.

So when coronavirus lockdowns came to Truckee in the California mountains, Craig Fierro wanted to do his part.

Fierro runs a shop specializing in motorized vehicles, parts and maintenance northwest of Lake Tahoe.

He also carries brightly colored toy replicas of the motorbikes that are a favorite of kids who come to the shop.

So he started dropping them off as wrapped birthday presents for tots and teens in the community.

As of last count, he’d delivered about 50 after extending the gift-giving through June.