CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Oropeza was arrested without incident, Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Additional details have yet to be released but the FBI has scheduled a press conference for 9 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday after Oropeza’s neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard because a baby was trying to sleep.

Neighbors frequently fire guns in the rural community to unwind. But Wilson Garcia said his baby was struggling to sleep through it, so he and two other people asked Oropeza to move his shooting farther away from their home.

After Oropeza rejected the request, the family repeatedly called law enforcement, Garcia recalled Sunday.

He said while waiting for help to arrive, Oropeza ran toward him and reloaded. Garcia’s house was packed with 15 people, several of them friends who had been there to join Garcia’s wife on a church retreat.

Garcia’s 25-year-old wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, and 9-year-old son, Daniel Enrique Laso, were killed, along with Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18. Two of the victims were shot while shielding Garcia’s baby and 2-year-old daughter.

Oropeza fled from the scene on Friday, prompting a four-day manhunt in Texas.

An FBI agent acknowledged Monday that authorities had little to go on in the search for Oropeza. More than 250 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, took part in the manhunt, which, until Tuesday night, came up empty despite additional manpower, scent-tracking dogs, drones and $80,000 in reward money being offered.

On Monday, a heavy presence of police converged in Montgomery County after a possible sighting, but the sheriff’s office later said Oropeza wasn’t among the people who were questioned.

Oropeza is a Mexican national who has been deported four times, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Oropeza was deported in March 2009, September of that same year, January of 2012 and most recently in July 2016.

Details about Oropeza’s reported arrest weren’t immediately available Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.