Man believed ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted after High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man considered “armed and dangerous” is wanted after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 10:16 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Dorothy Street.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police provided medical aid to the victim until Guilford County EMS arrived.

Investigators are now looking for Nyrobi Dyshan Good, 45, of High Point. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers believe Good left the scene before police arrived.

Police say the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Point Police Communications at (336) 883-3224 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000