LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Phillip White’s battle against Texas Pete hot sauce, made by Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Food Co., isn’t his only fight. He is also suing Kroger over claims that its so-called “Reef Friendly” sunscreen isn’t so “Reef Friendly” and Whole Foods over claims that its boxes of macaroni and cheese are deceptively only half full.

White, represented in all of these cases by Clarkson Law Firm in Los Angeles, filed a class action lawsuit against The Kroger Company, based in Ohio, and Fruit of the Earth Inc., based in Texas, on Oct. 12, 2021.

Sunscreen

According to the complaint, White, at the time a resident of San Mateo County, California, bought a bottle of Kroger Sport Sunscreen with the “Reef Friendly” label for about $5 at a store in the San Mateo County area in the summer of 2021. The complaint says he did not recognize the ingredients in the sunscreen or how they might impact marine life, so, when he bought the product, he relied on that “Reef Friendly” label. He says he wouldn’t have bought the sunscreen if he knew the potential damage it could cause.

In the complaint, White accuses Kroger of “greenwashing” its products and “exposing consumers and the environment to harmful chemical active ingredients in its sunscreens by falsely labeling them as ‘Reef Friendly.'” The label appears on a variety of Kroger sunscreens including products for babies and children.

The lawsuit says the Kroger sunscreens contain avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octrocrylene and describes them as “chemicals that can harm reefs, including coral reefs and

the marine life that inhabits and depends on them.”

The following is a summary of the impacts, alleged in the complaint, caused by each of these four chemicals:

Avobenzone, a UV filter, can damage coral reefs and aquatic life, a claim corroborated by the National Parks Service.

Octocrylene has been shown to hurt various types of aquatic life by causing DNA damage, developmental abnormalities, and adverse reproductive effects, in addition to adversely impacting coral reefs, even at low concentrations, by accumulating in coral tissue and triggering mitochondrial dysfunction.

Homosalate has harmful effects similar to octocrylene, impacting the body’s hormone system and harming coral reefs and aquatic organisms.

Octisalate is frequently detected in coral reefs, and common wastewater treatments cannot remove it. The toxicity of this chemical contributes to the bleaching of coral reefs, which ultimately leads to coral extinction.

The National Park Service lists all four of these chemicals as chemicals that can damage coral reefs.

The State of Hawaii banned two of the four chemicals, avobenzone and octocrylene, in 2021 effective in 2023 due to “their deleterious impact on coral reefs and dependent marine life,” the complaint says.

The complaints add that the U.S. Virgin Islands banned sunscreens containing octocrylene and certain other chemicals in 2018 effective March 2020. Similar legislation was also approved in Palau, Bonaire and Mexican nature reserves and is under discussion in Brazil and the European Union.

White is seeking “a monetary recovery of the premium consumers paid” and for Kroger to stop labeling and advertising the products as “Reef Friendly.”

Macaroni and Cheese

More recently, White and Matthew Sinatro filed a lawsuit on June 17, 2022, against Mrs. Gooch’s Natural Food Markets Inc. and Whole Foods Market California Inc.

The lawsuit claims that Whole Foods and Mrs. Gooch’s sells their macaroni and cheese products in “oversized, opaque boxes that do not reasonably inform consumers that they are half empty.”

They hope to force Whole Foods and Mrs. Gooch’s to stop using what they refer to as “nonfunctional slack-fill” and pay affected customers.

The lawsuit says that “several state and federal courts have found that cases involving nearly identical claims are meritorious and appropriate for class treatment.”

As examples, it lists Padilla v. Whitewave Foods Co. from 2019, Matic v. United States

Nutrition, Inc. from 2019, Merry v. Int’l Coffee & Tea, LLC, from 2020 and others.

100% Natural

White also filed a lawsuit against GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings on June 17, 2020, which was later dismissed with prejudice on Dec. 29, 2021. The lawsuit claimed that the company’s product Benefiber was falsely advertised as “100% natural.” Benefiber is a prebiotic fiber supplement.

All four of these cases were filed in California District Court. While there are other cases in other states with plaintiffs by the name Phillip White, it’s unclear if any involve the same plaintiff as the above cases.

FOX8 reached out to the Clarkson Law Firm for comment but did not receive a response.