WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters are working to put a fire out after a man barricaded himself in a home in Winston-Salem.

Officers have blocked off Lockland Avenue.

The man barricaded himself inside the home around 1 p.m., according to Winston-Salem police.

Around 3 p.m.., a large fire broke out at the house involved.

Police believe the suspect set fire to the house.

No shots have been fired and there are no reports of injuries.