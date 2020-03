ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is barricaded inside a Rockingham County home after he allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are negotiating with the man at a home at 183 Deodara Lane in Ruffin.

The sheriff’s office says the man pointed a firearm at deputies as they approached the home to service several arrest warrants.

Deputies have set up a perimeter around the home.

The sheriff’s office is blocking the public from the area for safety reasons.