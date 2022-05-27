REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was barricaded inside an apartment in Reidsville on Friday during a standoff has been arrested, according to investigators.

Authorities on scene of standoff in Reidsville (WGHP)

The standoff lasted for several hours while police negotiated with a man later identified as Rayshawn Rochelle Hairston in an apartment near Bessemer Street.

Officers say US marshals tried to serve a warrant around 5 a.m., and the person in the apartment refused to come out then the standoff started.

FOX8 is told Hairston’s girlfriend and baby were also in the apartment.

Authorities say he has warrants in multiple counties.