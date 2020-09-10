Man attacked by dogs, seriously injured in Graham; officers shoot 2 dogs, killing 1

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Graham on Thursday, according to a news release from Graham police.

Officers were called to 411 North St. on a reported dog attack.

When officers arrived, two dogs were actively attacking a man in the backyard.

To stop the attack, officers had to shoot two of the dogs, killing one, the release said.

The victim was a relative of the dog’s owner.

He was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

There were three dogs on the property, including the one that was killed, that were picked up by animal control.

The owner of the dogs has been identified and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is ongoing.