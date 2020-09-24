Man assaulted by several people, seriously injured in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for suspects after a man was attacked by several people in Winston-Salem.

At about 9:43 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a possibly injured man on the 1400 block of Hutton Street.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Daniel Aaron Watson who had injuries to his head and face. He was taken to a hospital.

Police believe that Watson was assaulted by several people.

One of the suspects, Justin Caleb Hairston, 24, of Walkertown, was found in the area and arrested on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim is still being evaluated at the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (3360 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.