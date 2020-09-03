Man arrested on felony charge of ‘crime against nature’ in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been accused of committing a crime against nature in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Oak Knoll Lane area of Trinity.

After investigating, deputies obtained a warrant on Wednesday.

At about 5:40 p.m., James Mason Small, 21, was arrested on charges of felony crime against nature and felony cruelty to animals.

The sheriff’s office did not offer further details on the alleged crimes.

He received a $20,000 secured bond and was put under electronic house arrest.