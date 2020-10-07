Man arrested on charges of incest, sex offense in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly committing incest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a sexual offense.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Department of Social Services both launched investigations.

Investigators obtained warrants for the arrest of Manuel De Jesus Morales, 46, on charges of felony incest with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child.

On Tuesday, he was arrested.

He received a bond of $500,000.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges may be forthcoming.