Man arrested near Dudley High School after allegedly trying to run from troopers on NC 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A highway patrol trooper tried to stop a white Mazda 626 on northbound highway 29 near East Florida Street in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Sgt. L.N. Johnson with highway patrol.

The driver of the Mazda tried to do a u-turn in the road and hit another driver in a burgundy Jeep SUV.

The suspect in the Mazda reportedly jumped out of the car and ran.

The suspect was tracked and found at a house just east of Dudley High School.

The suspect was arrested for felony hit-and-run, resist, delay and obstruct, seatbelt violation and driving while license revoked.

A passenger in the suspect’s car did not flee and was not charged.

The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Law enforcement contacted nearby schools to let them know they were searching for a suspect in the area.

It is unknown if the schools went on lockdown.

Troopers say there was no use of force by law enforcement officers and there are no known injuries to the suspect or to law enforcement officers.