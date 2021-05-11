Man arrested morning after deadly shooting in Caswell County

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces a murder charge after a person was found dead in Blanch Township, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to a shooting in Blanch.

At the scene, deputies found a 31-year-old who had been shot and killed.

Later that morning, investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 57-year-old James Sherman Wilson, of Blanch. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday.

The suspect was placed in the Caswell County Detention Center under no bond.