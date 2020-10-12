Man arrested in Virginia in connection with deadly Orange County stabbing

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 55-year-old man was arrested in Virginia in connection with a stabbing that left a woman dead and her son injured, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Tucker’s Trail off Craig Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person called 911 to report a man arrived at his home on Tucker’s Trail suffering from stab wounds and asking for help.

Before the man was taken from the scene, he asked the responding units to check on his mother at their house down the street, deputies said.

The man, who was bleeding heavily from several wounds, was then taken to the hospital by EMS personnel, the sheriff’s office said. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Lakota Franklin.

When deputies arrived at Franklin’s home, they found his mother in the entryway lying face down in a large pool of blood.

Deputies said the woman, identified as 54-year-old Jennifer McFalls, did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, authorities arrested 55-year-old Edward Eugene Snipes in Galax, Virginia, on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said Snipes is a long-time acquaintance of the victims.

“I am pleased we were able to make an arrest in this case so quickly. We were able to develop information that Snipes may have traveled to Galax immediately after assaulting the victims. We issued a Be on the Lookout bulletin, and authorities in that area were able to locate, identify, and arrest Mr. Snipes this afternoon,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.

Deputies said robbery appears to be a motive for the crimes and the investigation is ongoing.

“There is still a great deal of work to be done in this case, but we are pleased Mr. Snipes is in custody. The timeline for Snipes’ return to Orange County depends on the extradition process. We appreciate the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, and The Galax Police Department,” Blackwood said.

The lead investigator, Kyle Borland, asks that anyone with information please give him a call at (919) 245-2915.