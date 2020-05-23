Man arrested in Virginia after manhunt started in NC, charged in connection to Eden shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia man was arrested Saturday following a manhunt and charged in connection with a shooting, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, was charged after a woman was shot in Eden.

Deputies were dispatched to Parkview Mart in Eden in response to a shooting that just happened. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with 26-year-old Kendra Danielle Cabiness.

Cabiness said that Hatcher had shot her in the upper right leg before running away on foot.

She drove herself to Parkview Mart and called deputies. She was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Following a manhunt for Hatcher, which lasted from around 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., he was found and taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office just across the state line into Virginia.

Hatcher is currently in the Henry County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury obtained by Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators in connection to the shooting.