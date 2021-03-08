Man arrested in shooting that injured woman in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jonothon Wayne Preiss, 30, of Graham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Officers were called to Ocean Arcade Sweepstakes, at 5723 University Parkway, at 4:14 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old Pfafftown woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

Officers learned that Preiss had run through the parking lot after the shooting and into the nearby Home Depot. He was taken into custody while leaving the store.

Police said Preiss and the victim were traveling in a vehicle and were in an argument that escalated to a shooting once the vehicle stopped in the parking lot outside Ocean Arcade Sweepstakes.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Preiss’ bond has not been set.