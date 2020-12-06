Man arrested in NC after 2 die in fatal 6-car crash on Thanksgiving

Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a six-car crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving Day in Richmond, Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Ryann Daniels was captured Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies in Currituck County, North Carolina.

He has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Daniels was being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office detention center on a $500,000 bond.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that happened at 7:54 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Police say Daniels was driving a pickup truck when he disregarded a red light and struck two vehicles.

