Man arrested in connection to dead body found on South Main Street in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police began a homicide investigation when a person was found dead on South Main Street on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to South Main Street in reference to a subject down call.

When they arrived, officers found a dead male laying in front of a vacant building. The victim suffered multiple wounds, and evidence was gathered to develop a suspect.

Antonio Foust, 59, was arrested and is in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

The identity of the deceased is known, but next of kin notification has not yet been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.