Man arrested in Burlington, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested in Burlington on Thursday afternoon and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Graham Police Department news release.
Graham police detectives, with help from officers from the Burlington Police Department, arrested Armando Jessie Avendano, 22, in Burlington.
Avendano was arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.
He was held under a $20,000 secured bond at the Alamance County Jail and a first appearance was set for Friday.
This case remains under investigation and more information will be released when available.
