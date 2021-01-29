Man arrested in Asheboro, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man arrested in Asheboro on Friday is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) were told that 32-year-old Luis Armando Diaz-Otero was possessing/producing numerous child pornography files.

Detectives then started an investigation into a possible child pornography incident.

It was also discovered during the investigation that Diaz-Otero is a registered sex offender as a result of an out-of-state conviction.

On Thursday, warrants for arrest were issued for Diaz-Otero for nine counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team located Diaz-Otero on Corvette Drive in Asheboro.

He was taken to Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate set a secured bond at $350,000.

A first appearance was set for Friday in Randolph County District Court.

This investigation is ongoing.