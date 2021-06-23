Man arrested for shooting at Alamance County deputy

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of shooting at a deputy in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Old Ski Lodge on Old NC 87 in response to a man with a gun.

When the deputy arrived, a man was in the back of a truck waving a gun around. He shot at the deputy, who returned fire. Neither suspect or deputy were hit. Officers with Elon and Gibsonville Police Departments assisted in arresting the suspect, who has been identified as William Broadie Childress.



Childress is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony assault on a government official.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and received a $75,000 secured bond.