Man arrested for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Randolph County sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 16, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received information about Eric Bernard Allmond II allegedly receiving and distributing “child sexual abuse material.”

The department executed a search warrant on Sept. 30 of Allmond’s home.

Eric Allmond was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested the same day and taken to Randolph County Detention Center.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

