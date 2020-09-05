Man arrested, facing multiple charges after robbery of Burlington Family Dollar, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Elon man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a Family Dollar in Burlington was robbed on Saturday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 2:56 p.m., officers with the BPD responded to the Family Dollar on 2204 Maple Ave. when they were told about a robbery.

Police say the suspect waited until the cash register was open during a transaction and jumped over the counter, reached into the till and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mazda sedan. The clerk was assaulted but wasn’t injured during the robbery.

Responding Burlington officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers decided not to continue the pursuit due to the erratic driving and potential danger to people driving in the area.

A short while later, an officer with the Graham Police Department saw the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled again until it was stopped after becoming disabled in the 1800 block of Jeffries Cross Road.

The suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Shayne Foster, 27, of Elon.

He was charged with:

1 count of common law robbery

1 count of careless and reckless driving

2 counts of felony fleeing to elude

Foster is currently in the Alamance County Jail under a $65,000 secured bond. As the investigation continues, additional charges may be forthcoming.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.