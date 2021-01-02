Man arrested, charged with second-degree murder in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in Buncombe County Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Lewis Gleen Neels was charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Rodney Hasty.
Neels was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Neels is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on $500,000 bond.
