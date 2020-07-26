Man arrested, charged with murder after shooting in Eden, police say

EDEN, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of another man in Eden, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 10:18 p.m., officers with the EPD responded to a call of a male lying on the ground at 540 Riverside Drive in Eden.

When they arrived, officers found a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the EPD have identified the victim as 23-year-old Alexander Lee Pulliam, of Eden.

On Sunday, after an investigation and consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained warrants on Rueben Omar Dillard, 24, for the murder of Pulliam.

Dillard has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property (felony).

Dillard is being held in Rockingham County Jail under no bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.

Anyone having information concerning the death of Alexander Pulliam is asked to call Det. Eric Worley or Det. Yvira Baez at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.