Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after off-duty officer attacked at SC Walmart

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after an off-duty officer working as a security guard was attacked at a Walmart in South Carolina on Thursday, WHNS reports.

James Cunningham, 23, of Woodruff, had a bond hearing on Friday where Solicitor Barry Barnette was shown a video of the attack.

He told a magistrate judge that he had never seen an attack like the one on the off-duty officer.

In the video, a man sprints toward the officer, who is standing near the self-checkout area at Walmart around 1:30 p.m., and begins beating him.

Cunningham also had a knife when he attacked the officer, according to Barnette.

“He must’ve lost control of the knife and began brutally began beating the officer,” Barnette told the judge.

Spartanburg police said the off-duty officer was taken to the hospital following the assault.

Cunningham ran from the scene after employees and shoppers were able to pull him off of the officer, officials say.

Police say Cunningham then crashed into a car while he was trying to flee the scene in a black vehicle.

He was arrested and faces the following charges:

attempted murder

third-degree assault and battery

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.