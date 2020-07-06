Man charged with assault after stealing vehicle in parking lot of High Point Food Lion

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged with assault and robbery after stealing a vehicle in the parking lot of a High Point Food Lion Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 11:30 a.m., High Point police officers responded to the Food Lion on East Fairfield Road when they were told about an assault and stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, officers contacted the victim who told them he had given a ride to an unknown person to the Food Lion.

While in the parking lot, the suspect pulled out a knife and held it to his throat. Fearing for his life, the victim instinctively grabbed the knife and pushed it away, cutting his hand in the process.

The victim then fled out of the vehicle while the suspect moved into the driver’s seat and stole the SUV, which was a Ford Expedition. The victim was treated for the hand injury at the scene.

While officers were investigating this case, a lookout regarding an armed robbery that happened in Thomasville was broadcast.

The lookout described a white male who was driving a black Ford Expedition that had just robbed a person making a deposit at a bank teller machine.

The suspect and suspect vehicle in the Thomasville armed robbery matched the information in the assault call at Food Lion.

Officers investigating the assault were able to determine that the stolen vehicle was equipped with tracking software which helped them to find the vehicle parked on Beddington Street.

Officers were able to determine through surveillance cameras of a nearby business that the stolen vehicle had been parked at this location, and the suspect got into another vehicle driven by a second subject.

A vehicle description and license plate were obtained, and a lookout was broadcast for this vehicle.

High Point officers saw this vehicle on South Main Street a short time later, and a vehicle stop was conducted.

Officers were able to identify and arrest the passenger, Dustin Wayne Gash, for the assault and armed robbery.

Gash was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon for the cases that happened in High Point.

Thomasville officers responded and charged Gash with the robbery in Thomasville as well.

$152,601.56 in cash and checks, a bank deposit bag and two knives were recovered from the vehicle Gash was arrested in.

Gash was placed in jail under a $200.000 bond.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Beddington Street.

The driver of the vehicle Gash was arrested in did not appear to have involvement or knowledge of any crimes that had been committed by Gash.