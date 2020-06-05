Man arrested, charged by Surry County deputies with taking indecent liberties with minor

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested on May 28 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives with the SCSO issued charges on Kenneth Wayne Carroll, Jr., 35, out of South Carolina for exploitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to a minor and indecent liberties with a minor.

During a three-week investigation, detectives led an undercover operation during which Carroll solicited sexually explicit photographs of minors using social media.

The investigation revealed that he had been targeting young females by using social media to send and receive explicit images. Carroll also sent explicit images of himself to an undercover detective during the operation.

Detectives notified Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina to assist with the arrest of Carroll.

Carroll was arrested and is currently being held under no bond.

The CCSO also executed a search warrant on a vehicle Carroll was operating and found multiple electronic devices used to communicate over social media. Carroll is employed as a long-distance truck driver and did not list a permanent address with authorities.