Man arrested, charged after trying to meet teen for sex in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Apex man was arrested Tuesday after trying to meet a teen in Burlington for sex, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Anthony Pennisi, 54, of Apex, was charged with one felony count of solicitation of child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

He is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.

Before the arrest, the Burlington Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was investigating Pennisil who had been soliciting a teenager for sex.

He was taken into custody after trying to meet the juvenile in Burlington.

Anyone with information concerning this or similar crimes is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.