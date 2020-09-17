Man arrested by US Marshall service on 6 counts of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Marshalls arrested a man accused of six counts of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In early July, deputies launched an investigation into allegations fo indecent liberties with a child.

On Sept. 8, deputies charged Larry Wayne Reams, 66, of Prospect Hill, with six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Wednesday, he was arrested in Prospect Hill by the U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force.

Reams was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

More charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.