Man arrested by Randolph County deputies, facing multiple exploitation of a minor charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man was arrested and is facing multiple exploitation of a minor charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) were told about a person named Dilon Lee Latham, 23, of Denton, was possessing/distributing child pornography files, and detectives began an investigation.

On Oct. 16, a search warrant for his home was executed by the RCSO and warrants for Latham’s arrest were obtained on Tuesday for six counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday2020 and placed in the Randolph County Detention Center.

Latham has been charged with six counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He is currently being held under a $10,000 secure bond at the Randolph County Detention Center and his first appearance has been set for Thursday in Randolph County District Court.

This investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.