Man arrested by Randolph County deputies after pursuit, being forcibly removed from vehicle, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Randolph County Monday after a pursuit with deputies that ended with him being forcibly removed from the vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Early in the morning on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was told to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been pursued from Davidson County into Guilford County and possibly headed into Randolph County.

While patrolling the Archdale area, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description, confirmed the registration plate and tried to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 311 near Beckerdite Road.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued onto Beckerdite Road.

Deputies initiated a forced vehicle stop in the parking lot of Sophia Barber Shop and forcibly removed the resisting driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Bobby Dale Jones, Jr., 40, of Sophia, was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was charged with the following:

felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

misdemeanor resisting public officer

driving while license revoked

reckless driving to endanger

exceeding posted speed

driving wrong way on dual lane

Jones was also served his outstanding warrants and order for his arrest out of Randolph County.

He was given a $225,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for June 29 in Randolph County District Court.

He was also served with a warrant for arrest out of Davidson County for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and aggressive driving.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a court date of July 15 in Davidson County