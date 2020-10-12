Man arrested by Alamance County deputies, charged with rape

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested by Alamance County deputies on Sunday and charged with rape, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 6:58 a.m., deputies were told about a sexual assault. They spoke with the victim on the phone who agreed to meet deputies at the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by a man who she knows who had called her needing a ride to his home.

She identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roberto Barrios-Armas. The victim said that when they arrived at Barrios-Armas’ home, she was assaulted.

Investigators from the Special Victim Unit (SVU) took over the investigation.

During the day, interviews continued and contact was made with Barrios-Armas.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of Barrios-Armas who was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center later the same day at 4:51 p.m.

He was charged with one count of felony second-degree forcible rape.

He is under a $50,000 secure bond.