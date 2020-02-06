Man arrested, banned from Sheetz after exposing himself at gas station in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been banned from Sheetz after police say he exposed himself at a High Point gas station.

On Thursday, officers responded to the Sheetz at 3350 N. Main St.

Police say Ricardo Lopez, 26, was asked to leave several times, got mad and “showed his tail, literally, as well as his genitalia.”

Police arrested Lopez at the scene and charged him with indecent exposure.

A Sheetz attendant warned Lopez not to return to the property, and Lopez was banned from Sheetz.

He received a $1,000 secured bond.