GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-county chase between a vehicle and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began at around 4:13 p.m. when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Williamston police conducted a joint operation to capture a man, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, who was wanted on violent felony charges. Law enforcement found

It was discovered that Cutler was a passenger in a blue 2001 Honda Accord in the area of White Street and North Haughton Street in Williamston. Cutler was wanted on outstanding warrants including four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and a count of Felony Flee to Elude.

Deputies and officers attempted to stop the blue Honda Accord near the intersection of NC Hwy. 125 and North Haughton Street in Williamston. Officials said the vehicle refused to stop and continued North on NC Hwy. 125. The pursuit continued through Hamilton and onto NC Hwy. 903, where a gun was thrown from the vehicle, which was recovered.

(Kelly Hunter, WNCT photo)

The pursuit continued to the intersection of NC Hwy 903 and NC Hwy 11 and continued south on NC Hwy. 11.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit and stop sticks were deployed several times, ultimately resulting in the vehicle stopping on NC Hwy 11 near Wellcome Middle School in Greenville.

Officials said Cutler and the female driver, who was not identified, were taken into custody. It was determined Cutler was holding the woman at gunpoint and forced her to continue to drive and not stop for law enforcement.

Cutler was transported to ECU Health in Greenville with complaints of chest pain. He is facing 11 different charges and will be transported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for processing once he released from the hospital.

First Degree Kidnapping (today’s incident)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (today’s incident)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill (4 counts)

(pending warrants)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (4 counts)

(pending warrants)

Felony Flee to Elude (pending warrants)