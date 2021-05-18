Man arrested after traveling to High Point to pick up 14-year-old for sex acts in undercover bust, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces charges after he allegedly met up with an undercover officer planning to pick up an underage teenager to commit sex acts, according to High Point police.

At about 8:40 p.m. on May 12, police were told of a man who was allegedly looking for a minor for sexual activity.

The man had specifically asked for a child between infancy and the age of 14.

Police identified the suspect as William Christopher Cannon, 31, of Efland.

An officer went undercover and learned that Cannon allegedly wanted to drive to High Point to pick up a 14-year-old. Police say he wanted to take the child back to his home to commit sex acts and wanted to let others also commit sex acts with the child.

When Cannon arrived at the agreed meeting space in High Point, officers arrested him. Police say he was armed with a pistol registered under his name.

Officers then obtained a warrant and searched his home where they seized electronic devices.

Cannon was charged with solicitation of a child by computer to engage in sex acts and carrying a concealed gun.

He received a $50,000 secured bond.