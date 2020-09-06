Man arrested after stealing 2 vehicles, crashing both and leading deputies on chase, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man on Friday who crashed a stolen vehicle, fled on foot, stole a truck and crashed the truck before fleeing on foot, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 3:07 p.m., deputies received a report of a crash in the area of Deep Creek Church Road and Roney Lineberry Road north of Burlington.

The driver reportedly got out of the crashed vehicle, fled the scene on foot and stole a truck and trailer from a nearby home.

At 3:08 p.m., deputies in the area found the truck going south on Deep Creek Church Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the stolen truck failed to stop, leading deputies on a chase.

The pursuit continued for about eight minutes until the suspect crashed in the 200 block of Logan Street in Burlington.

The driver then got out of the truck and fled on foot.

A short time later, he was found hiding in a small wooded area near the 500 block of Smith Street in Burlington and arrested.

He was identified as Jacob Austin Price, 27, of Burlington, and faces the following charges:

one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle

one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

one count of felony flee to elude arrest motor vehicle

one count of felony breaking and entering

two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property

two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property

He received a traffic citation for careless and reckless, driving while license revoked and failing to stop at a stop sign.

His bond is set at $130,000.

The Burlington Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol were also involved and may have additional charges.