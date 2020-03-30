Man arrested after stabbing at shopping center owned by High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a person while they were in a car at College Village Shopping Center in High Point.

At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a stabbing at College Village Shopping Center, which is owned by High Point University.

At the scene, the victim told officers they were sitting in a car with the window down when a man ran up and stabbed their shoulder.

The attacker then ran in the direction of the BP gas station at the corner of Lexington Avenue and Centennial Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a 2-centimeter stab wound.

Using High Point University surveillance video, officers identified the suspect as Deairus Shaqawn McCormick, 26.

McCormick was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.