Man arrested after shooting woman as she drove by in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly shooting a woman as she drove by in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting near building 20 in Salem Gardens.

At the scene, police learned that a vehicle had driven through the area and a person had fired shots at the vehicle.

One of the rounds hit 32-year-old Charity Moore.

The victim continued driving and was found on Reynolds Forest Drive.

She was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She is now in stable condition.

At 1:15 a.m., police arrested Jermaine Stubbs, 21, of Winston-Salem, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of marijuana, minor in possession and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He received a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.