Man arrested after shooting on South Main Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the leg, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of South Main Street.

Police determined that 21-year-old Tywan Leander Brown and Robert Farris III, 51, both of Winston-Salem, were in a verbal and physical fight in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.

During the fight, Farris allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Brown in the leg.

Brown went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Farris stayed on scene until police arrived. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.