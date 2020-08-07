Man arrested after shooting home of ex-girlfriend in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces charges after shooting up the home of an ex-girlfriend in Burlington, according to police.

On Thursday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Smith Street.

At the scene, officers learned that two homes were hit by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Investigators say the shooter drove by in a 2007 Ford Mustang and tried to leave the area after the shooting but crashed with a 2013 Dodge Challenger on Durham Street. A person in the Challengersuffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The shooter tried to run away after the crash.

Officers believe Cameron Wallington, 23, of Greensboro, shot at the homes in an attempt to hit the home of an ex-girlfriend.

Wallington later returned to the scene and was arrested. He was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit and run, and resisting, delaying or obstructing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.