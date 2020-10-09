Man arrested after shooting at vehicle during Winston-Salem road rage incident, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident in Winston-Salem, police say.

At about 6:43 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Country Club Road at Jonestown Road.

At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Brad David Byers. Byers told police he was the victim of a road rage incident involving another vehicle.

He said that a grey Dodge Durango cut him off while driving on Country Club Road toward Jonestown Road.

When Byers turned off Country Club Road onto Jonestown Road, one of the people in Durango allegedly fired a gun and hit Byers’ vehicle. Byers was not hurt.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested Everette Euguan Norwood, 30, of Winston-Salem.

Norwood was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.