Man arrested after pistol falls from sweatshirt pocket, fires into floor at Forsyth Hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested on Friday after a gun fell out of his pocket and fired into the floor at the Forsyth Hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:39 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the 4th floor of Forsyth Hospital when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, they found a 69-year-old Virginia man who was visiting a patient in the hospital.

The man, identified as Gary Cope, was carrying a concealed Derringer pistol in a sweatshirt pocket.

Cope lifted the sweatshirt, and the gun fell from the pocket. The pistol hit the floor and fired one round into the hospital floor.

No one was injured.

Cope was given a citation for carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

His court date is scheduled for May 6.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.