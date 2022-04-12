ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he was involved in a person dying of an overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit launched an investigation after a person died of a possible opioid overdose on Sunrise Trail in Snow Camp.

On Sunday, investigators pulled over Samuel Gary Raines, 49, of Snow Camp, who investigators believe was involved in the overdose death. When deputies searched him, they reportedly found about 8 grams of possible heroin/fentanyl, about 1.3 grams of possible methamphetamine and one dose of Suboxone.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, felony selling/delivering Suboxone and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this case or information concerning the distribution of controlled substances within Alamance County, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator.