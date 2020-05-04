Man arrested after more than $44,000 worth of meth found in car during Forsyth County traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after deputies found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs in his car, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Derell Farris, 36, of Mount Airy, is charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine; felony maintaining a vehicle for the use, sale, or storage of a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor transporting an open container of alcohol.

On Sunday, a deputy pulled Farris over in Rural Hall for violation of an auto law, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said 179 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of $44,830, was seized from the car. Deputies also seized 30 grams of marijuana and $4,080 in cash.

Farris is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 5.