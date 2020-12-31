Man arrested after fatal stabbing on North Centennial Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly killing someone in a stabbing in High Point, according to police.

At about 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a stabbing on the 400 block of North Centennial Street.

At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

Officers gave medical assistance until fire and EMS crews arrived.

The victim ultimately died of his injuries.

Officers arrested and charged Michael Gahagan, 48, of High Point, with second-degree murder.

He received a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.