Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run outside Chopper’s Bar in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who allegedly ran over and killed a pedestrian in Greensboro has been arrested, according to Greensboro police.

At 12:28 a.m. on Saturday, Donald Lamont Bruton, 41, was at Chopper’s Bar located on 3513 Burlington Road.

Police say he was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe and carelessly and recklessly left the parking lot.

While doing so, he ran over Angela Haith, who died of her injuries.

Bruton fled the scene, the release says.

Bruton was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation, felony hit and run with injury, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving with wanton disregard, death by vehicle and assault on a female.

The charges of assault are connected to an incident that happened on Oct. 12. The victim, a woman, lost consciousness after he put her hands around his neck and applied pressure, according to arrest warrants. He is also accused of punching and hitting her “about her body.”

FOX8 spoke with the owner of Chopper’s Bar, Harvey, off-camera on Monday.

He said that Haith was an employee at Chopper’s. Harvey explained there was an argument between Bruton and a woman when they were trying to close the bar around 11 p.m.

He said that the woman had left her purse and jacket inside the building. Staff was trying to get everyone outside, so Haith went in to get the woman’s belongings for her.

When she came back out, Harvey said Bruton then hit Haith with his car.

Harvey said he knew Haith for years and she was a beautiful, kind person.

He admitted to FOX8 that he closed the business after the 10 p.m. statewide curfew.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX8 on Monday said they had some concerns after seeing the police and ambulances on Saturday.

“You got a bunch of people drinking. Something is going to happen,” said Steven Ripley. “With the pandemic going on, I don’t think anyone should be open.”

FOX8 checked with Greensboro police. They have not responded to the business for any COVID related compliance issues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.