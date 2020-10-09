Man arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting at the intersection of Spearman Road and Cunningham Mill Road, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:15 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of someone shooting into homes on Capital Loop, off of Benaja Road, in Reidsville. The callers said they knew the suspect.

The shooter had left the scene in a small burgundy Nissan truck.

Deputies say they saw the suspect and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Spearman Road and Cunningham Mill Road where the suspect allegedly shot at deputies.

Deputies fired back, but the suspect was not injured.

No deputies were hurt.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene.